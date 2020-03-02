Kinder Morgan, Energy Transfer rally after insider buys

Kinder Morgan (KMI +2.3% ) and Energy Transfer (ET +3.8% ) enjoy heady gains as prominent insiders made big purchases recently as shares were weakening, Barron's reports.

Kinder Morgan Executive Chairman Richard Kinder paid $6.2M on Feb. 26 for 300K KMI shares at an average price of $20.72/share, raising his holdings to 243.4M shares in a personal account and another 11.8M shares through a limited partnership.

Kinder paid 2.1% less than the $21.17 year-end 2019 price of Kinder Morgan stock; KMI dropped 9.4% YTD through Friday's close.

Energy Transfer Chairman and CEO Kelcy Warren paid $45.2M on Feb. 19 for 3.6M publicly traded units at an average price of $12.53, lifting his overall ownership to 255.6M units.

Warren paid 2.3% below Energy Transfer's $12.83 year-end closing price; ET units have since shed 13.6% YTD.

Kinder owns a stake of more than 11% in Kinder Morgan, while Warren owns 9.5% of Energy Transfer, according to S&P Capital IQ.