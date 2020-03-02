Stockpiling in U.S. lifts grocery, drugstore stocks

Grocery store and drugstore stocks are shooting higher after the new cases of coronavirus in the U.S. send consumers rushing out to buy food, water and medicine.

Notable gainers include Kroger (KR +4.4% ), Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA +2.6% ), CVS Health (CVS +4.4% ), Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM +3.1% ), Weis Markets (WMK +3.1% ), Ingles Markets (IMKTA +2.6% ) and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC +6.8% ).

The next question for investors will be if the stockpiling sales were just pulled forward from a future date or incremental?

