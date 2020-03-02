Lyft, Uber continue AB5 opposition

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) has placed $2M in a campaign account and Uber (NYSE:UBER) put $200K into a PAC to oppose Tyler Diep, an Orange County assemblyman, and the only Republican to vote in favor of California's AB5.

Lyft and Uber have argued that AB5 takes away driver flexibility and that their drivers are already correctly classified. The companies haven't reclassified their drivers as employees since the law took effect on January 1.

The Lyft-backed committee Californians for Independent Work has spent $328K on polling, ads, and mailers, including one that calls Diep's vote "a mockery of his campaign pledge to roll back regulations and promote jobs."