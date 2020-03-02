Iron ore surges as China stimulus hopes grow

China iron ore futures hit the upside limit overnight as declining stockpiles at ports indicated steel mills' improving appetite for the material and expectations rose that the government would launch support for an economy that has ground to a halt.

Iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed +5.8% at 653 yuan/metric ton ($93.70) after hitting the daily limit of 6%, and Singapore Exchange futures climbed as much as 5.6%.

Business restarts are progressing although still at a slow rate amid restrictions aimed at containing the coronavirus outbreak, and steel demand may pick up as expectations rise that China will roll out more stimulus measures after factory activity contracted at the sharpest pace on record last month.

Nomura analysts say they expect more easing measures over the coming months, but China's worsening balance of payments conditions and other factors likely will limit an aggressive rollout of stimulus measures.

