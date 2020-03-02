Coronavirus will cloud Lam's analyst day, say analysts

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) will host its analyst day tomorrow, and analysts are waiting for word on the potential coronavirus impact.

RBC (Outperform, $350 target) thinks the event will be "clouded by macro concerns" with the Street expecting a coronavirus-related "down-tick to either numbers or qualitative characteristics regarding Mar-qtr guidance."

Morgan Stanley (Equal-Weight, $314 PT) sees the coronavirus as a headwind, but notes that "confidence remains high."

The firm expects Lam to offer "a constructive long term viewpoint, and near term confidence."