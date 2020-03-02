MEG Energy asks for three-year delay to oil sands project - Globe and Mail

MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF -3.8% ) has asked the Alberta Energy Regulator for a three-year delay to the approval process of a proposed oil sands project in the province, the Globe and Mail reports.

MEG cited Alberta's economic malaise, a lack of investors in the oil sands and overloaded pipelines, in a letter late last year to the AER requesting a hold on approval, according to the report.

~20 oil sands projects are on hold as companies delay investment decisions hoping for new pipelines and higher prices.