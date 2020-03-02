Clippers' Ballmer in talks to buy MSG's Forum - ESPN

Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is in advanced talks to buy The Forum venue from Madison Square Garden (MSG -1.1% ), ESPN reports.

That would help settle a long legal battle over the Clippers' plans for a new arena. Ballmer has a parcel of land just a mile away from the Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

MSG says Inglewood violated an agreement not to promote competition to The Forum, by working with the Clippers to develop a nearby arena, and says it was deceived by the city into ceding nearby land for a technology park that was ultimately sold to Ballmer - the NBA's wealthiest owner.

There are three active lawsuits in the battle, including two by community groups. A sale of The Forum to the Clippers looks like the path of least resistance, ESPN says.