Longtime GE boss Jack Welch dies

Former General Electric (GE +2.2% ) chief Jack Welch, who led the company for two decades and raised its market value from $12B to $410B, has died at age 84.

Welch joined GE as a chemical engineer in 1960 and rose to become chairman and CEO in 1981, a position he held until September 2001.

Fortune magazine name him "Manager of the Century" in 1999, but he also was called "Neutron Jack" for slashing GE's workforce from more than 400K at the end of 1980 to ~300K just five years later.

GE trades higher today after longtime J.P. Morgan bear Stephen Tusa upgraded shares to Neutral, saying management delivered better than expected free cash flow in 2019 with an improved 2020 outlook.