Apple settles throttling suit for up to $500M

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will pay up to $500M to settle an iPhone throttling lawsuit.

The preliminary proposed class-action settlement still requires a judge's approval but would have Apple paying about $25 per iPhone with a total minimum payout of $310M. The per phone amount can be adjusted up or down depending on the number of eligible iPhones.

The settlement covers U.S. owners of the iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus, or SE that ran the iOS 10.2.1 or later and iPhone 7 and 7 Plus that ran iOS 11.2 or later before December 21, 2017.