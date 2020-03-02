UBS sees tough few months for Casper Sleep

UBS starts off coverage on Casper Sleep (CSPR -3.5% ) with a Neutral rating and price target of $10.

"We think Casper is well-positioned to grow its sales and eventually become profitable as it captures a growing share of the sleep economy. But, the key to the shares appreciating in the near-term will be for the market to see evidence that CSPR is balancing healthy top-line growth w. progress towards narrowing its operating losses. We think this will be interrupted by a prospective consumer retrenchment in the wake of Covid-19 fears. Thus, we see CSPR's potential intermediate / long-term upside as balanced with the NT uncertainty," updates analyst Michael Lasser.

Lasser and team see a somewhat slower demand picture in the months ahead for Casper, noting that a mattress purchase is easily deferrable by consumers amid a rocky macro backdrop.

