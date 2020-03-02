Santander sees Mexico stock rebound if peso recovers

The Mexbol index rises as much as 1.8% , bouncing from an almost 8% decline last week, and gains may persist if peso currency stages a comeback, Santander says.

A sharp slump in the peso last week flashes a buy signal to investors looking for dollar returns after the spread between the cumulative variation of the Mexbol and Mexican peso widened by 1,000 basis points, writes Santander strategist Alan Alanis.

He sees ~ a 20% upside to Mexbol and expects investors to turn to value stocks over growth stock this year in a move that will help the equity benchmark.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) rises 1.6% .

The Mexican peso is little changed at 19.6085 per U.S. dollar.

ETFs: EWW, MXF, MEXX, MXE, HEWW, FLMX