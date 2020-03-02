Prevail on go with study of gene therapy for type of dementia; shares up 7%

The FDA has signed off on Prevail Therapeutics' (PRVL +7.4% ) IND for a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, PROCLAIM, evaluating gene therapy PR006 for the potential treatment of patients with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) who harbor a genetic mutation called GRN. Dosing should start later this year.

PR006 is designed to increase levels of a protein called progranulin in the brains of FTD-GRN patients by delivering a healthy GRN gene via an AAV9 vector. Progranulin, up-regulated in a range of neuroinflammatory conditions, is believed to play a key role in FTD.