HP reviewing unsolicited exchange offer from Xerox

HP (NYSE:HPQ) confirms that Xerox (NYSE:XRX) has commenced an unsolicited exchange offer to acquire all outstanding shares of HP common stock.

The board says it will review and evaluate the offer to determine the best course of action. The company will advise shareholders of the board's position within 10 business days.

Related: Last month, Xerox raised its offer price to $24/share, including $18.40 in cash and 0.149 Xerox shares for each HP share.