Oil surges ahead of OPEC meeting, potential production cut

Crude oil's (USO +3.9% ) freefall comes to a halt, reversing last week's plunge to multi-year lows, on expectations that global central banks will provide stimulus that supports risky assets.

April WTI +5.1% to $47.06/bbl and April Brent +4.7% to $52.01/bbl, the first gain for both benchmarks after six straight sessions of losses triggered by coronavirus worries.

Weekend comments by Pres. Putin "that Russia will keep cooperating with OPEC and its allies are also helping ahead of the important oil producer meetings at the end of this week," says UBS oil analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Several key OPEC members are considering an additional production cut from a previous proposal for a 600K bbl/day reduction, although Russian Energy Minister Novak said he had not received a proposal for the deeper cuts.

Crude prices have plunged more than 20% YTD despite OPEC and its allies including Russia lowering oil output by 1.7M bbl/day under a deal that runs to the end of March.

The beaten-down S&P energy sector (XLE +2.7% ), the market's worst YTD performer with a 25% loss, has jumped to the top of today's sector standings.

