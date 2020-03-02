Total-Occidental deal stymied by Ghana tax claim, minister says

A ~$500M capital gains tax claim is holding up Total's (TOT +1.4% ) acquisition of Occidental Petroleum's ​(OXY -0.1% ) assets in Ghana, the country's finance minister tells Bloomberg.

Occidental, which agreed to offload to Total the African projects acquired in its takeover of Anadarko Petroleum, is seeking regulatory clearance for the deal and the tax bill is among matters still to be resolved, Minister Ofori-Atta says, adding that the government expects that the matter will be finalized soon.

"It's an issue of seeking what's in the sale for Ghana," the minister says. "It's not any sort of a bellicose action."

Occidental said last week on its earnings conference call that it is continuing to work with the governments of Ghana as well as Algeria on the asset sales.