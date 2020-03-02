Intel 'relatively normal' amid virus outbreak

With the coronavirus outbreak sidelining the plans of numerous technology companies, Intel's (INTC +2.8% ) chief financial officer says the company has "the ability to operate on a relatively normal basis."

Speaking at a Morgan Stanley conference, George Davis qualified that by noting the company was "coming into this environment from a shortage perspective" since it wasn't able to meet all demand toward the end of last year.

The company has NAND plants in Dalian, China, along with a test/packaging facility in Chengdu and design centers in Shanghai and Beijing.