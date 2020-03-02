UBS stays bearish on Ambev

UBS keeps a Sell rating on Ambev S.A. (ABEV +3.4% ) on its view the beverage company will need to boost first-half spending in order to fund its 2020 EBITDA growth outlook.

"Persistent inflationary pressures, volatile macro conditions and stepped-up investments required to support EBITDA stabilization and premiumization agenda present an unfavorable risk/reward at current valuation," warns UBS analyst Sam King.

"While we believe in management's decision to invest in the longer-term health of the business, we see increasing local competitive production capacity (Heineken) and emerging coronavirus concerns as potential sources of executional risk and eroding sentiment ahead," he adds.