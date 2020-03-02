UBS stays bearish on Ambev

UBS keeps a Sell rating on Ambev S.A. (ABEV +3.4%) on its view the beverage company will need to boost first-half spending in order to fund its 2020 EBITDA growth outlook.
"Persistent inflationary pressures, volatile macro conditions and stepped-up investments required to support EBITDA stabilization and premiumization agenda present an unfavorable risk/reward at current valuation," warns UBS analyst Sam King.
"While we believe in management's decision to invest in the longer-term health of the business, we see increasing local competitive production capacity (Heineken) and emerging coronavirus concerns as potential sources of executional risk and eroding sentiment ahead," he adds.
Now read: OXXO Carrying The Load For FEMSA »