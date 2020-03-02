Gulfport falls as Firefly proposes two nominees to board

Top Gulfport Energy (GPOR -15.8% ) shareholder Firefly Value Partners says it has nominated two candidates for election to the company's board at the 2020 annual shareholder meeting.

Firefly, which owns 13.1% of the company's shares, says "independent, shareholder-aligned voices are needed in [the] boardroom to reverse Gulfport's history of value destruction, strategic missteps, lax oversight and corporate governance failures."

Firefly says the Board has refused to substantively engage with it, "leaving us convinced that truly changing the direction at Gulfport will require changing the board."

The hedge fund in November first asked for a seat and criticized the company's "half-measures" to improve its financial performance.