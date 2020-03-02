FDA OKs Sanofi drug for previously treated multiple myeloma

The FDA approves Sanofi's (SNY +4%) Sarclisa (isatuximab-irfc), combined with Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY +1.7%) Pomalyst (pomalidomide) and dexamethasone, for adult multiple myeloma (MM) patients who have received at least two prior lines of therapy, including lenalidomide (Revlimid) and a proteasome inhibitor. The agency's action date was April 30.
Isatuximab is a monoclonal antibody that promotes programmed tumor cell death via targeting a specific epitope on the CD38 receptor. CD38 is a protein found on the surface of white blood cells.
Related product: Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ +2.4%) Darzalex (daratumumab), also a C38-directed cytolytic antibody used to treat MM.