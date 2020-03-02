FDA OKs Sanofi drug for previously treated multiple myeloma

The FDA approves Sanofi's (SNY +4% ) Sarclisa (isatuximab-irfc), combined with Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY +1.7% ) Pomalyst (pomalidomide) and dexamethasone, for adult multiple myeloma (MM) patients who have received at least two prior lines of therapy, including lenalidomide (Revlimid) and a proteasome inhibitor. The agency's action date was April 30.

Isatuximab is a monoclonal antibody that promotes programmed tumor cell death via targeting a specific epitope on the CD38 receptor. CD38 is a protein found on the surface of white blood cells.