International Game Technology PLC Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (-4.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.24B (-2.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, IGT has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.