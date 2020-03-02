JPMorgan cools on Golden Entertainment

JPMorgan lowers Golden Entertainment (GDEN -8.3% ) to a Neutral rating after having it slotted at Overweight as it now sees more downside risk than upside potential.

"While we still view GDEN’s valuation as attractive (24% 2021E FCF yield), and all things equal, 2020 should still be an inflection year as Strat disruption subsides," notes analyst Daniel Politzer.

JP keeps a year-end price target of $19 on Golden Entertainment vs. the average sell-side PT of $23. Shares of GDEN are down sharply today amid a broad sell-off in travel, casino and lodging names.