Hewlett Packard Enterprise Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (+4.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.2B (-4.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HPE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.