Stocks bounce up as markets bet on March rate cut

Stocks push higher and Treasury yields decline to new lows as investors put their hopes on central banks to soothe the markets and offset the economic impact of the coronavirus.

The S&P 500 advances 2.7%, the Nasdaq rises 2.6% , the Dow drives up 3.0% .

Bond rally eases some. The 10-year Treasury yield, recently at 1.087%, touched as low as 1.031% earlier.

A week ago, the CME FedWatch Tool put the probability of a 25-basis point rate cut at the Fed's March 18 meeting at 0%. Today it's at 100%.

Earlier, President Trump chided the Fed for acting too slowly while other central banks "are more aggressive."

Utilities ( +4.2% ) and consumer staples ( +3.7% ) sectors are leading the S&P 500's rise, while energy ( +1.3% ) and industrials ( +1.3% ) lag the broader market.

Crude oil jumps 5.2% to $47.08 per barrel; gold gains 2.2% to $1,601.70 per ounce.

The U.S. Dollar Index slides 0.9% to 97.22.

CNBC's Jim Cramer doesn't see a Fed rate cut calming the stock market's coronavirus-driven volatility. "Unless the Fed can create a vaccine or beat the virus, then it doesn't matter," he said.