EQT raised to Buy on valuation, stable production view at MKM

EQT Corp. (EQT +0.9% ) edges higher after MKM Partners upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral but trims its price target to $10 from $12, after shares have dropped by nearly half YTD and now reflect ~70% intrinsic upside.

MKM analyst John Gerdes also believes EQT offers a roughly stable production outlook with sufficient financial capacity to address its term debt maturities.

Assuming a $1.2B capital plan this year, EQT should generate ~$270M of free cash flow in 2020 assuming Nymex prices of $56 oil and $2.45 gas, Gerdes says.

The analyst also notes the company's 9.95% interest in Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) comprises $1.25/share of his EQT price target.

EQT's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.