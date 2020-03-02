AeroVironment Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (-51.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $68.83M (-8.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AVAV has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.