Food stocks bid up after weekend rush at big retailers

The rush of consumers into Costo, Target and Walmart over the weekend has investors seeing food suppliers as a possible Coronavirus hedge if the outbreak worsens in the U.S.
Gainers on the day include Core-Mark Holding (CORE +12.8%), Hain Celestial (HAIN +4.3%), Sysco (SYY +2.8%), US Foods (USFD +1.8%), Coca-Cola (KO +2.2%), PepsiCo (PEP +2.3%), Kraft Heinz (KHC +3%), Freshpet (FRPT +3.8%), Cal-Maine Foods (CALM +2.9%), B&G Foods (BGS +5.7%), Campbell Soup (CPB +4.4%), TreeHouse Foods (THS +4.5%), McCormick & Company (MKC +2.5%), Seneca Foods (SENEA +5.5%), SunOpta (STKL +3.5%), Conagra Brands (CAG +3.2%), Flower Foods (FLO +3.1%), General Mills (GIS +3%), J.M. Smucker (SJM +2%), Kellogg (K +2.7%), Lancaster Colony (LANC +2.6%) and Post Holdings (POST +1%).
The Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) is 3.20% higher on the day.
Previously: Big let's-stock-up rally in retail (March 2)
