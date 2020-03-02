Food stocks bid up after weekend rush at big retailers

The rush of consumers into Costo, Target and Walmart over the weekend has investors seeing food suppliers as a possible Coronavirus hedge if the outbreak worsens in the U.S.

Gainers on the day include Core-Mark Holding (CORE +12.8% ), Hain Celestial (HAIN +4.3% ), Sysco (SYY +2.8% ), US Foods (USFD +1.8% ), Coca-Cola (KO +2.2% ), PepsiCo (PEP +2.3% ), Kraft Heinz (KHC +3% ), Freshpet (FRPT +3.8% ), Cal-Maine Foods (CALM +2.9% ), B&G Foods (BGS +5.7% ), Campbell Soup (CPB +4.4% ), TreeHouse Foods (THS +4.5% ), McCormick & Company (MKC +2.5% ), Seneca Foods (SENEA +5.5% ), SunOpta (STKL +3.5% ), Conagra Brands (CAG +3.2% ), Flower Foods (FLO +3.1% ), General Mills (GIS +3% ), J.M. Smucker (SJM +2% ), Kellogg (K +2.7% ), Lancaster Colony (LANC +2.6% ) and Post Holdings (POST +1% ).

The Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) is 3.20% higher on the day.

