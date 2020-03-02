Target Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Target (NYSE:TGT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.65 (+7.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $23.45B (+2.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TGT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward.

