Kohl's Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.88 (-16.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.52B (-4.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, KSS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors: A Heightened Promotional Environment Will Punish Kohl's