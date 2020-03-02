Baird gets bullish on Regions, Fifth Third, First Horizon

Baird analyst David George upgrades Regions Financial (RF +4% ), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB +2.5% ), and First Horizon National (FHN +2.1% ) to Outperform on more attractive valuations among regional banks with less net interest margin/net interest income risk.

Remains buyers of PNC Financial (PNC +1.7% ), Capital One Financial (COF), Citizens Financial Group (CFG +2.1% ), and Synovus Financial (SNV +0.7% ) at current prices.

Although "coronavirus is scary with so many unknowns", "we do not think this results in a permanent impairment to earnings power for banks," George writes in a note to clients.

"To the extent this sell-off continues and recession risk is increasingly priced in, we would remain opportunistic" with banks such as KeyCorp (KEY +1% ), Comerica (CMA +1.4% ), and Wells Fargo (WFC +0.7% ).

Says current tangible book values, currently at ~1.35x on a median basis, are near levels that "proved to be floors during prior periods of acute risk-off sentiment" such as August 2019 (1.35x P/TBV) and Dec. 24, 2018 (1.47x), and Brexit 2016 (1.28x).