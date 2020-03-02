Baird gets bullish on Regions, Fifth Third, First Horizon

Baird analyst David George upgrades Regions Financial (RF +4%), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB +2.5%), and First Horizon National (FHN +2.1%) to Outperform on more attractive valuations among regional banks with less net interest margin/net interest income risk.
Remains buyers of PNC Financial (PNC +1.7%), Capital One Financial (COF), Citizens Financial Group (CFG +2.1%), and Synovus Financial (SNV +0.7%) at current prices.
Although "coronavirus is scary with so many unknowns", "we do not think this results in a permanent impairment to earnings power for banks," George writes in a note to clients.
"To the extent this sell-off continues and recession risk is increasingly priced in, we would remain opportunistic" with banks such as KeyCorp (KEY +1%), Comerica (CMA +1.4%), and Wells Fargo (WFC +0.7%).
Says current tangible book values, currently at ~1.35x on a median basis, are near levels that "proved to be floors during prior periods of acute risk-off sentiment" such as August 2019 (1.35x P/TBV) and Dec. 24, 2018 (1.47x), and Brexit 2016 (1.28x).