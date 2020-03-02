Urban Outfitters Q4 2020 Earnings Preview

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.63 (-24.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.16B (+2.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, URBN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward.