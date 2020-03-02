These three REITs join Baird's Top Five office/industrial portfolio

Baird adds Boston Properties (BXP +2.7% ), Americold Realty Trust (COLD +3.9% ), and Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP +1.5% ) to its Top Five real estate office/industrial portfolio.

Still, Baird analyst David Rodgers says Baird's fundamentals' analysis "limits our willingness to allocate more aggressively" to industrial and office REITs.

Removes Douglas Emmett (DEI +1.7% ), Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC +3.3% ), and Stag Industrial (STAG +2.1% ).

Keeps Digital Realty Trust (DLR +5.2% ) and Cousins Properties (CUZ +2.9% ).

BXP: "With only 17% of leases expiring through YE21 and diversified exposure across the five largest U.S. Office markets, BXP is well positioned and appears increasingly attractive on the recent pullback in shares."

COLD: "With limited development exposure, a roster of high-quality agriculture and grocery tenants and leverage below 3.5x debt-to-EBITDA, we are buyers of COLD."

HPP: Baird expects "stable SSNOI growth of 5-7%, a well-leased development pipeline, a solid balance sheet to support future commitments and the diversification from its studio business to each help the stock to be a diversified option in core West Coast Office."

Since Baird established its Top Five portfolio on Jan. 7, 2016, it has delivered a 70.9% price-only return and has outperfromed the S&P 500 by 18.8%. For 2020 through Feb. 28, the Top Five declined 10.2% vs. -8.6% for the S&P 500.