Autodesk target cut on demand risk; shares -2.6%

Wedbush sees significant risks in Autodesk's (NASDAQ:ADSK) exposure to Asia-Pacific, which accounts for about 19% of the company's revenue, according to Bloomberg data.

Analyst Steve Koenig turned "a bit more positive" after last week's earnings, but sees additional risks in ADSK's links to manfuacturing industries, which he says represent 30-40% of sales.

Wedbush maintains a Neutral rating and cuts the target from $204 to $190.