Chevron offers U.S. workers buyouts to trim staffing - Reuters

Chevron (CVX +1.6% ) is offering buyouts to reduce its U.S. oil exploration and production workforce, Reuters reports, as it moves to cut costs in the face of sharply lower oil and gas prices.

Chevron confirms it is offering buyouts to workers in its shale gas business in the eastern U.S. but does not comment on any other U.S. job cuts.

The restructuring is part of a business review "toward capturing efficiencies and directing resources where they will generate the most value," a company spokesperson says.

Chevron overall employed 48,200 workers globally at the end of last year, down 7,000 from three years ago, with more than half in the U.S.