Cott to change name to Primo Water

Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) closes on the acquisition of Primo Water.

The company says the acquisition adds further density to the distribution platform of Cott's existing North American business by adding leading scale water solutions businesses to its portfolio.

The transaction is seen increasing revenue growth and EBITDA margins, as well as being accretive to EPS.

As a part of the transaction, Cott will change its name to Primo Water and its shares will trade under the ticker PRMW on the NYSE and the TSX.

"The Primo acquisition is another great step in our strategy to become a pure-play water solutions provider with financial metrics more in line with our peers," says Cott CEO Tom Harrington.

Source: Press Release