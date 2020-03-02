Teck Resources started with Buy at Benchmark on 'investor exhaustion'

Teck Resources (TECK +1.8% ) is initiated with a Buy rating and $14 price target at Benchmark, which says the market is undervaluing the quality and long-term cash flow potential of Teck's coal, copper and zinc assets.

Expectations are low with many global mining stocks pricing in a coronavirus-induced recession, and Benchmark's Mark Levin thinks the negative backdrop provides longer-term investors with the opportunity to buy some of the best coking coal properties in the world, as well as top-tier copper and zinc assets.

While investors are "rightfully concerned" about the potential for a massive increase in the capital cost to build the QB2 copper project in Chile, Levin sees the coronavirus and "investor exhaustion" presenting a Teck buying opportunity.

Teck's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are Bullish, but its Quant Rating is Bearish.