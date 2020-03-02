Somalia says reached oil exploration roadmap with Exxon-Shell JV

Somalia's government has agreed on an initial roadmap with a joint venture of Exxon Mobil (XOM +1.5% ) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +0.2% ) to explore and develop potential offshore oil and gas reserves, the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources says.

Somali Pres. Farmajo last month signed petroleum legislation into law to help open up a new frontier market in Africa, as the country hopes new petroleum discoveries will help transform its economy.

Seismic data suggests potentially significant oil reserves off the country's Atlantic coast.