Evercore takes a flier on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines (LUV -0.1% ) is showing a slighter drop than airline sector peers after Evercore upgraded the carrier to an Outperform rating from a prior stance of In Line.

The firm thinks Southwest Airlines has "domestic staying power" after the vicious sell-off in airline stocks. Evercore expects Southwest to outperform based of capacity cuts and the its balance sheet + margins framework.

Evercore's price target of $55 reps 19% upside potential for shares.

Southwest traded at a 52-week low of $44.34 earlier in today's session.