U.S. authorities ramp up coronavirus plans on expected jump in cases

On the heels of six COVID-19 deaths in the Seattle area, U.S. officials are hurriedly preparing for more infections despite the still-modest number of Americans affected, 91 as of March 1. 10 states have reported confirmed or presumed cases.

President Trump and his task force are meeting with pharmaceutical executives today, including representatives of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +2% ), GlaxoSmithKline (GSK +3.6% ), Pfizer (PFE +2.3% ), Moderna (MRNA +12.5% ), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO -4.6% ), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN +3.3% ), Gilead Sciences (GILD +7.1% ) and Sanofi (SNY +3.4% ), to discuss ways to accelerate the development of a vaccine although, at best, one will not be available for at least 18 months.

Globally, the total number of cases has topped 87K with almost 3K deaths in 60 countries.

Update: Inovio CEO Joseph Kim says his company will start U.S.trials next month.