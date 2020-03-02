Steel Dynamics buys Mexican recycler to support new Texas mill

Steel Dynamics (STLD +0.9% ) agrees to acquire Mexican scrap metals recycling firm Zimmer S.A. for an unspecified sum.

Zimmer's primary operations are comprised of six scrap processing facilities strategically positioned near high-volume industrial scrap sources located throughout central and northern Mexico, which ship ~500K gross tons/year of scrap and have an estimated annual processing capability of 2M gross tons.

Steel Dynamics says the addition will provide an expanded commercial presence in the region and allow for cost-effective ferrous scrap procurement for its new Texas flat roll steel mill.