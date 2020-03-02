JD.com to two-year highs after revenue beat, upside guidance

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) has risen 11.7% and hit two-year highs after posting a healthy revenue beat alongside guidance for double-digit gains in the current quarter.

Revenues topped high-end estimates by hitting 170.7B yuan (about $24.43B).

Earnings per ADR also topped estimates at 54 RMB cents.

EBITDA came in at 1.97B yuan (about $282M).

And annual active customer accounts rose by nearly 19%, to 362M.

But it also sees first-quarter revenues rising by "at least" 10%, it says, though it qualifies that anything can change alongside COVID-19 uncertainties.

The company also announced its chief financial officer, Sidney Huang, is retiring in September. Sandy Xu will take over the role, and Huang will begin to hand over in June to allow an easy transition.

