Uniti notes among top gainers amid Windstream deal

Uniti Group (UNIT +4.8% ) notes are on the rise along with shares following an agreement on terms with Windstream Holdings (OTCPK:WINMQ) to resolve litigation tied to Windstream's bankruptcy.

Uniti's 8.2% senior unsecured bonds maturing in 2023 rose earlier to trade as high as 97.5 on the dollar, Bloomberg reports. Those notes have returned about 7.6% so far this year.

The win-win in the deal comes from the smaller debt load for Windstream along with more fiber for Uniti.

Uniti will invest up to $1.75B in growth capital improvements (long-term fiber and related assets in some properties), and pay $40M for certain Windstream-owned fiber assets. Aside from the $40M, Uniti will transfer $400M in consideration to Windstream, in quarterly cash installments at 9% interest.

And Windstream will transfer certain dark-fiber indefeasible rights of use contracts to Uniti.

The deal is backed by lenders holding more than 72% of Windstream's outstanding first-lien debt, along with more than one third of each of second-lien creditors and unsecured noteholders.