ONEOK upgraded at Baird as pullback presents buying opportunity

ONEOK (OKE +3.4% ) moves higher after Baird upgrades shares to Outperform from Neutral with a $79 price target, saying the selloff on coronavirus concerns is overdone and has given the shares a better risk/reward.

Baird analyst Ethan Bellamy points to 25%-plus EBITDA growth and $900M of new projects adding 20% growth in 2021 as potential catalysts for the stock.

Stifel analysts recently upgraded shares to Buy from Hold with an $82 target after ONEOK guided for 25% Y/Y EBITDA growth in FY 2020 and said it expects another 20% growth in 2021.

OKE's average Sell Side Rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Neutral.