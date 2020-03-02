Cincinnati Bell confirms $13.50/share Macquarie offer

Cincinnati Bell (CBB +13.3% ) has confirmed that today it received an unsolicited binding acquisition proposal from Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets, for $13.50 a share in cash.

The company's shares have jumped to $14.79 today, likely in anticipation of more bids. Cincinnati Bell entered into a definitive deal with Brookfield for $10.50/share in December, and amended that deal to $12.50/share after MIRA made a similar offer.

Cincinnati Bell says it will review the new proposal, and "The Brookfield merger agreement remains in effect and the Cincinnati Bell Board has not changed its existing recommendation in support of the transaction with Brookfield."