Sempra starts Cameron LNG Train 2 commercial ops

Sempra Energy (SRE +1.7% ) says commercial operations have started at Cameron LNG's 4M mt/year second train in Hackberry, La., and the third train remains on track to start initial LNG production in Q2 and commercial operations in Q3 2020.

Phase 1 of the Cameron LNG export project includes the first three liquefaction trains, with total capacity of 12M mt/year (~1.7B cf/day) of natural gas, and the plant's first liquefaction train started commercial operations August 2019.

Sempra projectss its share of full-year run-rate earnings from Phase 1 to come in at $400M-$450M starting in 2021 when all three trains achieve commercial operations under Cameron LNG's tolling agreements.