Moody's changes Lennar outlook to positive

Moody's Investors Services changes the outlook on Lennar (LEN +3.7% ) to positive from stable.

Affirms Ba1 corporate family rating, Ba1-PD probability of default rating, and the Ba1 rating on senior unsecured notes; Ba1 is the level right below investment-grade in Moody's scale.

Outlook change reflects Moody's expectations that Lennar will operate with a conservative leverage profile and maintain debt-to-capitalization below 35%, having repaid $2.2B of senior notes with cash since its acquisition of CalAtlantic two years ago.

Rating affects $6.9B of debt securities.