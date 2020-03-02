SmileDirect misses out on rally after downgrade

UBS's Kevin Caliendo bails on SmileDirect Club (NASDAQ:SDC) after last week's big earnings flub.

Caliendo: "[U]ntil we see an economic model that works, we believe the risk reward is balanced given incremental sales growth only puts strain on the balance sheet at this point in the company's development."

"We view management's renewed focus on profitability and customer quality as necessary steps, but believe there is more pressure on management to execute, as investors will not reward growth at the expense of margin."

He downgrades to Neutral with $9 price target.