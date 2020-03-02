Everi Holdings tracks higher after earnings

Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) reports revenue rose 22% in Q4 to $145.2M with both the Games and FinTech segments showing growth.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 16% during the quarter to $63.2M.

The company says it's on track for further operating momentum in both businesses this year. Guidance is for consolidated revenue growth at a high single-digit to low-double digit rate vs. +8.5% consensus and adjusted EBITDA forecast to land in a range of $272M to $282M vs. $278M consensus.

Shares of EVRI are up 0.52% AH to $9.74.

