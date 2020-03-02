Allscripts Q4 sales up 2%; cash flow ops up 191%

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Q4 results:

Revenue: $451M (+2.0%); bookings: $312M (+5.8%).

Net loss: ($19.0M) (-105.1%); non-GAAP net income: $28.0M (-13.8%); loss/share: ($0.12) (105.6%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.17 (-5.6%).

Non-GAAP EBITDA: $73.8M (-0.3%).

Cash flow ops: $12.4M (+191.2%).

Q1 guidance: Revenue: $420M - 430M; bookings: $175M - 200M.

2020 guidance: Revenue: $1.75B - 1.85B (consensus: $1.85B); bookings: $900M - 1,000M; non-GAAP EPS: $0.70 - 0.75 (consensus: $0.76).

CFO Rick Poulton promoted to President & CFO effective tomorrow, March 3, succeeding Dennis Olis who will be leaving the company.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions EPS misses by $0.01, misses on revenue