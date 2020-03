StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Q4 adjusted net income of R$275.0M (US$61.5M), up 76% Y/Y and adjusted net margin of 35.1%jumped 570 basis points Y/Y.

Q4 net addition of active clients was 66.2K; total active clients were 495.1K, up 84% Y/Y.

Q4 total revenue and income of R$782.9M, up 48% Y/Y.

Q4 total payment volume of R$40.2B rose 51% Y/Y.

Q4 adjusted free cash flow of R$185.9M increased from R$144.7M a year earlier.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

Previously: StoneCo reports Q4 results (March 2)