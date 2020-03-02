Inter Parfums reels in guidance

Inter Parfums (IPAR) revises guidance to factor in the impact of the global coronavirus outbreak.

The company now sees full-year revenue of ~$713.4M vs. $744M consensus and $742M prior view. EPS of $1.90 is anticipated vs. the guidance mark of $2.03 and prior guidance ~$2.00.

CEO statement: "There are many unknowns as to the duration and severity of the situation which we are closely monitoring. As a result of the trends we have seen recently, such as the significant decline in air travel and consumer traffic in key shopping and tourist areas, we delayed certain launches to later in the year, and therefore, our 2020 guidance needs to be revised."

IPAR is flat in AH trading.

